Virtual Town Hall to Introduce New People & Culture Division

Students, faculty, and staff are invited to attend a Virtual Town Hall to discuss the university’s evolving organizational structure and the introduction of the new People & Culture division. The event, scheduled on Tuesday, May 20, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., will feature remarks from President Shari McMahan and Chief of Staff Cesar Portillo, who will serve as the incoming Vice President for People & Culture.

The Town Hall will provide the campus community with an overview of the roles and responsibilities within the newly established division and offer insights into how these changes align with EWU’s strategic vision. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear directly from leadership about the goals behind the restructuring and provide feedback to help strengthen the division as planning continues through July.

Event Details:

May 20 | 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Webinar (requires SSO to join) | Zoom Link

What to Expect:

A detailed overview of the new organizational structure and leadership role

Insights into how the changes support EWU’s strategic goals

An opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback

This session marks the first town hall aimed at fostering ongoing communication and promoting a deeper understanding of the university’s structural evolution. As EWU continues to adapt and refine its operations, additional town halls will provide a platform for students, faculty, and staff to engage with university leadership and learn more about how the changes are designed to enhance collaboration and strengthen the campus community.