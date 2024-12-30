Ashes to Art Exhibit, Google Grant and Women’s Sports Among Top 2024 EWU Stories

An art exhibit created by a student who lost everything in the Gray Fire, a $1 million grant from Google and huge wins for women’s soccer and women’s basketball are among the many stories at Eastern Washington University in 2024 that generated widespread interest and news coverage throughout the region.

The following represent a selection of the top stories:

From Ashes to Art: EWU Student Transforms Loss into a Powerful Exhibit of Resilience

EWU senior Travis Truly turned personal tragedy into powerful art after losing his home and belongings in the Gray Fire. With support from EWU’s Fine and Performing Arts Department, Truly created Things are Lovely, an interactive exhibit featuring over 150 ash-drawn sketches of his lost possessions, symbolizing resilience and shared grief. Read more online.

EWU Launches Historic $100 Million Campaign to Transform Student Opportunities

EWU publicly launched its historic Build Our Future campaign at the annual Red Tie Gala, unveiling its goal to raise $100 million for transformative student-centered programs, initiatives and scholarships. Already $68 million strong, the campaign highlights EWU’s commitment to hands-on learning, faculty excellence, and life-changing opportunities for students of diverse backgrounds. Learn more online.

EWU Celebrates Grand Opening of MESA Student Center to Empower STEM Diversity

In November, EWU opened the MESA Student Center, a dynamic hub supporting underrepresented students in STEM fields with resources and applied-learning opportunities. As the only university in Washington offering MESA support across all four undergraduate years, EWU is committed to fostering academic and professional success in STEM for diverse communities. Read more online.

EWU Expertise is Key to Expo ’74 Celebration

Nearly a dozen EWU faculty, staff, students and alumni were involved in the celebration surrounding the 50th anniversary of Expo ’74. Bill Youngs, longtime history professor and expert on this World’s Fair, was among the EWU team who shared their expertise for news stories and commemorative community events. EWU also hosted Expo ’74: Then and Now on the Cheney campus, exploring the lasting economic, cultural, and environmental impacts of Spokane’s world’s fair. Featuring expert speakers, an exhibit of Expo artifacts, and a memory digitization project, the series examines themes ranging from tribal participation and regional history to river conservation and restoration efforts. Find out more online.

EWU’s Margo Hill-Ferguson Named Inland Northwest Woman of the Year

Margo Hill-Ferguson, professor and director of American Indian Studies at EWU, was been honored as one of the Inland Northwest Women of the Year by The Spokesman-Review and Bank of America. A member of the Spokane Tribe, Hill-Ferguson is recognized for her impactful work advocating for tribal communities, environmental justice, and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People movement, as well as engaging students in hands-on learning projects that benefit rural communities and nonprofits, and working to organize community events for the Tribal Pillar, part of the Expo ’74 50th Anniversary community celebration. Read more online.

EWU Soccer Heads to First Conference Tournament Since 2019 Under Award-Winning Coach

Eastern Washington soccer capped off a stellar season by competing in their first Big Sky Conference tournament since 2019. Led by Coach of the Year Missy Strasburg, the team’s impressive year included six All-Conference players and four Player of the Week awards.

Learn more at GoEags.com.

EWU Women’s Basketball Returns to NCAA Tournament After 36 Years

Eastern Washington women’s basketball secured their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1987 after defeating Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Tournament finals. The victory earned the team the conference’s automatic bid, marking a historic achievement for the program.

Read more at GoEags.com.

Journal of Business Top 25 Highlights 17 EWU Alumni and Donors

The Journal of Business: 25 People of Influence list highlights prominent alumni and community partners who contribute to Eastern Washington University through leadership roles and philanthropy. Of the 25 CEOs and community leaders from the region who are featured, 17 are affiliated with EWU including five alumni and 12 major donors. See the Journal of Business article online.

EWU Awarded $1 Million Google Grant to Launch Cybersecurity Clinic

Eastern Washington University earned a $1 million grant from Google.org to establish the EWU Cybersecurity Clinic, part of a $25 million national initiative by the Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics. The clinic will offer free digital security services to under-resourced organizations, providing hands-on learning opportunities for students while addressing critical community needs. Read more online.

EWU Defines Polytechnic Education Centered on Hands-On Learning and Career Readiness

Eastern Washington University is embracing its identity as “the region’s polytechnic,” combining hands-on, applied learning with a foundation in the liberal arts to prepare students for in-demand careers. With a focus on critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving skills across all disciplines, EWU is redefining polytechnic education for the 21st century, strengthening partnerships with regional employers and expanding opportunities for students to gain practical, career-ready experience. Find more information online.

Look for more impactful accomplishments in the coming year from our students, faculty, staff and alumni.