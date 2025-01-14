EWU Athletes Continue Academic Winning Streak

This email news was sent by EWU Athletics to Eagle supporters on Jan.7, 2025.

The “Streak” continues for Eastern Washington athletics after the department posted a GPA above 3.0 for the 52nd consecutive quarter. EWU’s student-athletes earned a combined GPA of 3.65 for the Fall Quarter from its 12 athletic programs. Eastern had 294 total student-athletes contributing to the department’s success.



The “Streak” began in the fall quarter of 2007 and has been carried on by the Eagle student-athletes each quarter.





“The commitment and dedication our student-athletes put into their academics is evident after putting together another quarter with a GPA over 3.0,” said Director of Athletics Tim Collins. “For 52 consecutive quarters, Eagle student-athletes have set a standard of excellence in the classroom, and it will continue to be the norm. They have a lot of responsibilities and I want to congratulate them for what they have achieved.”





Each program posted a GPA over 3.0 this quarter, with women’s golf carrying a nearly-perfect 3.99 GPA to lead the department. Men’s tennis recorded the top GPA for the men’s side, with a 3.87 GPA.



Eastern had 70 student-athletes earn a 4.0 GPA this, with track and field accounting for 25.



“Our coaching and academic support staff are key to supporting the values and successful practices of academics in our student-athletes. I want to congratulate them as well for keeping this a priority for the whole athletic department,” Collins added. “With the noise and distraction occurring in the current landscape of college athletics, I am proud that our department is still delivering on the fundamental opportunity that exists in being a Division I student-athlete; to pursue a meaningful degree in higher education.”



Overall, EWU’s 12 programs and 294 student-athletes hold a cumulative 3.62 GPA for their academic careers up to this quarter.



This past June, the NCAA released its 2022-23 Academic Progress Rate (APR), with both men’s and women’s tennis earning perfect 1,000 multiyear scores. Each program earned an APR above the minimum 930 to maintain good standing with the NCAA for competition.



EWU Team — 2024 Fall GPA (Cumulative GPA) — # student-athletes (# of 4.0 Fall GPA)

Women’s Golf — 3.99 (3.95) — 7 (6)

Men’s Tennis — 3.87 (3.63) — 6 (2) –

Women’s Tennis — 3.83 (3.83) — 8 (2)

Women’s Volleyball — 3.80 (3.79) — 17 (9)

Women’s Soccer — 3.63 (3.60) — 29 (9)

Track and Field / Cross Country — 3.55 (3.51) — 81 (25)

Women’s Basketball — 3.40 (3.50) — 16 (3)

Men’s Basketball — 3.37 (3.45) — 15 (0)

Football — 3.29 (3.36) — 115 (14)

Congratulations to our EWU athletes for their remarkable dedication and achievements!