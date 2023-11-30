EWU & No-Li Brew Up Historic Recognition at International Beer Competition

No-Li Brewhouse and Eastern Washington University were recently awarded an international bronze brewing medal at the Asia International Beer Competition (AIBC) in Singapore.

This is the “first-ever” international brewing medal achieved by an American university or college and a brewery. The beer is proudly named, E Dubbel U, in honor of the EWU Eagle mascot and is a double Belgium ale. The brew was created on the No-Li one barrel pilot brewhouse and was a big crowd-pleaser at the No-Li Brewhouse this summer.

The international brewing award celebrates the completion of the first year of the EWU Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate in partnership with No-Li Brewhouse. The idea of a craft beer certificate started over a leisurely pint at a cozy taphouse in Cheney between No-Li Brewhouse owner John Bryant and EWU Senior Lecturer Chris Cindric, who now directs the craft beer program.

“No-Li commitment to this partnership helped create a craft beer program that would educate EWU students and the broader community in all facets of craft beer,” says Cindric. “Winning this international craft beer award is not only a reflection of that strong partnership, but a tribute to the amazing students in the program that developed an outstanding beer, the E Dubbel U!”

“Winning an International Brewing Medal in collaboration with Eastern Washington University is a testament to not only the brewing talent in Spokane, but the brewing education that the region provides,” Bryant says. “This award gives validation that students participating in the Eastern brewing program can get their brewing certificate and create world class beer.”

The last keg of E Dubbel U will be tapped at No-Li’s Frost Fest event on Dec. 16. But Eagle beer lovers need not despair. Bryant says a new collaborative EWU brew is on the menu for 2024.