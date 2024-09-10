EWU Students Recognized for Voter Engagement

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, a project organized by the Washington D.C.-based nonprofit Civic Nation, recently recognized Eastern Washington University for its nonpartisan student voter education and engagement efforts in advance of the 2022 midterms.

EWU received the Silver Seal, which, according the organization, reflects its commitment to ensuring that nonpartisan voter engagement is a defining feature of campus life. Campuses with 30-39% voter participation in the 2022 midterm elections earned the silver-level distinction.

EWU was one of more than 500 higher education institutions honored in the ALL IN challenge. Results were based on data compiled from Tufts University’s National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement. Tufts determined that in 2022 colleges and universities had the second-highest midterm voter turnout since the study began measuring student voting.

This marks the third time EWU has been honored with an ALL IN award, having previously received recognition in 2018 and 2020.

In addition, EWU’s Iman Munawar was named in the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll. Munawar, who at the time was a junior studying political science and serving as executive vice president of EWU’s ASEWU, was one of just 175 students nationwide who were recognized.

“The ALL IN Awards were created to celebrate nonpartisan democratic engagement and the outstanding campus voter registration and turnout rates achieved by our ALL IN campuses,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN challenge. “Ahead of the 2024 elections, ALL IN campuses are ready to build on the momentum from 2022 to ensure their communities are ready to make an even bigger impact this fall,”.

“ALL IN is proud to celebrate and honor top-performing campuses, like Eastern Washington University, that demonstrate that nonpartisan student voter engagement is possible and effective,” Domogal-Goldman said.

More than 1,060 institutions enrolling more than 10 million students participate in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. To learn more, visit ALL IN’s website.