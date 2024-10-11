Homecoming 2024 Preview

Mark your calendars for EWU’s 101st Homecoming! The week-long celebration, to be held Oct. 14-20, will be packed with activities, each leading up to the annual Homecoming game on Saturday.

“Homecoming 2024 promises to be a weekend of exciting events, reconnecting with old friends, making new memories and celebrating all that makes EWU special,” says Kelsey Hatch-Brecek, director of alumni relations.

Students will have plenty of opportunities to make memories on campus during Homecoming week, among them a Real Life Mario Kart event that involves piloting adult tricycles around the PUB NCR. It’s not as easy as it seems—you have to dodge balls while you race! You can also support fraternity and sorority philanthropies with your participation in the car bash. (Yes, you’ll have the chance to smash cars at this event!)

More fan-favorites like the bed races and bonfire are back, as are a range of events which honor EWU’s storied past.

“This year, we’re especially excited about the 20th Annual EWU Athletics Hall of Fame celebration,” says Hatch-Brecek. “We will honor six former student-athletes as the 20th class of inductees into the Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame.”

On Saturday, Oct. 19, everyone is invited to Roos field for the annual Homecoming game. Wear your red and support the Eags at their 4 p.m. kickoff against the UC Davis Aggies.

Wrapping up Homecoming, and hopefully a win against UC Davis, will be EWU’s post-game fireworks show.

Students, families, alumni, and community members are invited to partake in the fun!

Below is the current calendar of events:

Team Challenge Captain’s Meeting | Thursday | Oct. 10 | 3 p.m. | PUB 319



The Team Challenge Coordinators will outline the rules and opportunities to accrue points throughout the week of Eagle Homecoming. Register here!

Window Painting | Monday | Oct. 14 | 11 a.m. | PUB Skirt



Bring out your creative side and help add some homecoming spirit to the PUB. All painting supplies will be provided. Register here!

Eagle Family Homecoming Kick-Off | Monday | Oct. 14 | 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. | PUB Skirt



Join in celebrating the start to Eagle Homecoming week. There will be games, crafts, music, and more.

Campus Spirit Splash Contest Judging Begins | Tuesday | Oct. 15 | 2 p.m. | Location TBD



We want to see Eagle pride throughout the entire community. This is your chance to decorate your department, room, house, or business for the chance to be the winner of our annual Spirit Splash award. Register here!

Real Life Mario Kart | Tuesday | Oct. 15 | 7 p.m. | PUB NCR

Teams do a relay race around the NCR with adult trikes. We add dodgeballs and Mario music. Awesome to play, so fun to watch. Register here!

Car Bash – Hosted by Sorority & Fraternity Life | Wednesday | Oct. 16 | 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall



Help EWU’s Greek community raise money for philanthropy.

Family Feud | Wednesday | Oct. 16 | 4 – 6 p.m. | TBD



Come root on your favorite Team Challenge Group as they go head-to-head in a traditional Family Feud game show. Register here!

Eagle MadNest | Wednesday | Oct. 16 | 6:30 p.m. | Reese Court



The second annual Eagle Mad-Nest event! Get a first look at the 2024-25 men’s, women’s and wheelchair basketball teams. Put on your Eagle gear, bring your friends and family for a night full of entertainment: slam dunk & 3-point contests, appearances by EWU cheer, dance, Swoop, with free goodies and swag! This event includes player and coaching staff introductions, along with contests on the court. The Red-White scrimmage will conclude the action. Open to the public and free of charge!

Cupcakes at the Catalyst | Thursday | Oct. 17 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Catalyst Lobby

EWU Volleyball Game vs. Idaho State | Thursday | Oct. 17 | 4 p.m. | Reese Court

Get tickets here.

Pep Rally & Bonfire | Thursday | Oct. 17 | 6 p.m. | Corner of G Street and 1st Street, Downtown Cheney



Join the EWU and Cheney communities to celebrate being an Eagle!

Bed Races | Thursday | Oct. 17 | 7 p.m. | 1st Street, Downtown Cheney

This annual tradition awards bragging rights for a lifetime. Your team of five people will compete in a double-elimination tournament by pushing beds with wheels down the racetrack and back (located in downtown Cheney). The fastest team per round will advance until there is a champion. Register here!

Cheney Community Spirit Splash Contest Judging | Friday | Oct. 18 | 10 a.m.| Location TBD



Our Spirit Splash judges will travel to each venue to score the amazing Eagle pride in the community. Register here!

20th Annual Athletics Hall of Fame | Saturday | Oct. 19 | 8 a.m. | PUB NCR

After a five-year hiatus, EWU will honor six former student-athletes as the 20th class of inductees into the Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame. Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. in the Pence Union Building with the induction ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Tickets for the event are available online for $35 per attendee.

EWU Volleyball vs. Weber State | Saturday | Oct. 19 | 11 a.m. | Reese Court

Alumni & Family Engagement Zone | Saturday | Oct. 19 | 2 – 3:45 p.m. | P-12, outside of Inferno Team Shop

Join us at the Alumni Association’s Red Turf Nation Engagement Zone for ice-cold water, pick up your special gameday sticker, snap some fun photos at our selfie station, play games and grab exclusive swag! We’ll also be giving away complimentary Homecoming t-shirts on a first-come, first-served basis (one shirt per person, please). Please note that quantities and sizes are limited. The Engagement Zone is located right outside the Inferno Team Shop in P-12. All are welcome! Sponsored by the EWU Alumni Association and Orientation & Family Programming.

EWU Football Game vs. UC Davis | Saturday | Oct. 19 | 4 p.m. | Roos Field



Get tickets here.

EWU Soccer Game vs. Weber State | Sunday | Oct. 20 | 1 p.m. | Soccer Field



Soccer attendance is free and does not require a ticket to attend.

For updates and more information visit Eagle Homecoming.