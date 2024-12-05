President’s Holiday Video Features 30 Students

Eastern Washington University students can finally take some time to relax. After a busy fall quarter, and wrapping up final exams, Eagle students will recharge during the holiday break before returning for winter quarter on Jan. 6.

For some students, they will return home with a little extra notoriety. Earlier this month, EWU debuted its holiday video, included below.

This year’s version, titled Where Have All The Acorns Gone?, sought the help of students to perform in key roles. Over the course of three days of filming, more than 30 students turned out to lend their acting chops to the production.

What had them so motivated to participate? Their enthusiasm for applied learning! This year’s video charmingly chronicles the tale of what happened when a perceived acorn shortage threatened campus. Banding together, the students used skills they honed from hands-on experiences at EWU to solve the problem.

The video reflects EWU’s new brand positioning as the region’s polytechnic. Launched in September, the brand evolution is centered on the institution’s drive to prepare students for in-demand careers fueled by internships and other applied learning opportunities.

If you have a moment this holiday season, grab your acorn—we mean popcorn—and watch our EWU students crack the case.