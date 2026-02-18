Eagle 1 News: February 2026

Eagle Family and Friends, I heard that Punxsutawney Phil has guaranteed six more weeks of winter, but I’m not sure I believe him. What I do know is that February is bringing renewed energy to EWU, whether it’s a rowdy game at Reese Court, celebrations in the PUB, or new learning experiences in our classrooms. With the legislative session underway, I am actively advocating for EWU and the students we serve. I’m taking every opportunity to meet or speak with legislators to discuss how Washington’s low college-going rates and continued funding cuts to higher education will have devastating long-term consequences for our region’s economic vitality. I am urging our legislators to strengthen investment in our public universities, which are held to rigorous accountability standards and remain the most accessible and affordable pathway to a life-changing degree. Regional public institutions like EWU are essential to expanding opportunity and meeting workforce needs across our state. Earlier this year, we announced that EWU will transition fully off the WSU-Spokane campus to concentrate our health sciences programs at the SIERR and Catalyst buildings. This move allows us to better align our programs, partnerships and clinical training opportunities. As we reestablish our Spokane footprint, we are incredibly grateful to Delta Dental for awarding Eastern a $1 million grant to support our Dental Hygiene program at its new location at the SIERR building on the Spokane Health Peninsula. The grant will complement our developing Dental Therapy program, and help us expand access to oral healthcare throughout the region. Most importantly, it will provide our students with more hands-on learning opportunities and community partnerships. Eastern faculty and staff are among the most passionate and dedicated professionals I have worked alongside, and I am deeply grateful for their commitment to our students. We recently celebrated together at our annual Welcome Back Party, complete with Mardi Gras flair and well-earned time to let loose. As always, it’s a great day to be an Eagle! Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University