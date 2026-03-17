Eagle 1 News: March 2026

Eagle Family and Friends, Finals Week is here at EWU. Across campus, students are wrapping up projects, preparing for exams and looking ahead to a well-earned Spring Break. With commencement planning already underway, it’s remarkable to think how quickly the academic year is moving toward its final chapter. I’m excited to share that our talented music students recently had the opportunity to play alongside the Spokane Symphony in our annual “Side by Side” concert. This is exactly what we mean when we say we’re the region’s polytechnic: Our students build real world experience while still in school. At this year’s event, not only did our students play alongside our region’s best musicians, the Spokane Symphony premiered some of our students’ original compositions! Our cybersecurity program is reaching new heights once again. The NSA has just designated our program as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations, making Eastern the 22nd university nationwide to attain this prestigious designation — and the only one in the Pacific Northwest to do so. This recognition opens doors for research, internships and networking opportunities for our students and faculty. Professor Stu Steiner has done an excellent job making our cybersecurity programs one of the best in the nation! As March winds down, I want to send my gratitude to everyone in our Eagle family who has shown up for our students these past few months. Whether it was watching a basketball game, attending our Theatre’s production of Spring Awakening, donating to a scholarship fund, or simply liking our posts on social media, your engagement lets our students know that their hard work, their passions, and their future is valued and supported. Thank you. Now I may be wearing green for St. Patrick’s Day today, but tomorrow I’ll be right back to my favorite red and white. Go Eags! Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University