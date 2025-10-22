Eagle 1 News: October 2025

Eagle Family and Friends, The mornings are cold and the leaves are starting to turn — it’s October at Eastern Washington University! It’s been a month of connection, celebration and the unmistakable spirit that defines our Eastern community. Homecoming came early this year, and our campus traditions were very much on display, loud and proud. The students hosted a carbash, swinging a sledgehammer while raising funds to support anti-bullying efforts at Cheney Middle School. MarioKart Live on Ice supplied plenty of laughs as students raced around on tricycles, popping balloons. And of course, the bonfire and bedraces drew a big crowd in downtown Cheney, bringing students, faculty and community members together for one of Eastern’s more unique traditions. The week ended on a big win for EWU Football — overall, an excellent start to the academic year. Construction continues on our Science Building as Phase II nears completion. Once finished, it will add nearly 30 new labs, 25 offices, a second greenhouse, and major upgrades designed to enhance faculty research and hands-on learning for students. The 148,000-square-foot project — set for full completion by fall 2026 — will connect with the Interdisciplinary Science Center to create a cutting-edge science complex. While many universities are scaling back, Eastern is making smart investments to support our mission and ensure we remain equipped to meet future education and workforce demands. Eagle spirit has been strong all month long, especially this past weekend. We marked the 50th reunion for the classes of 1970–75, welcomed new Athletics Hall of Fame inductees, and showcased EWU to prospective students at Fall Preview Day. And the energy didn’t stop there! Our football team triumphed over rival Idaho, a reminder of what’s possible when we unite in spirit and determination. From those who built our foundation to those just beginning their journey, each generation strengthens our shared story. As always, it’s a great day to be an Eagle! Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University