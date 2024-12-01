GivingTuesday is Here!

GivingTuesday is officially here! The global day of giving provides us all with an opportunity to come together to create lasting change – and nothing inspires lasting change like a four-year degree that creates a path to the future!

A big thank you to all of the faculty and staff members who’ve already stepped up to make a GivingTuesday gift to support EWU’s life-changing work with students!

As we celebrate GivingTuesday, there’s still time to make a gift to build a future for our students and university.

Your support is more than just a donation; it’s an act of optimism and hope that makes a powerful statement that together we can make a difference. Every gift, no matter the amount, changes students’ lives!

Your gifts help scholarship recipients like Sage Norton and Devyn Britton. Norton, a senior in visual communication design, is a returning student who plans to become a front-end web developer and designer. Britton, another hardworking Eagle, is set to graduate this spring with a double major in business management and business entrepreneurship, with a minor in theatre. Britton plans to start her own company.

Thanks to the help of our generous Eastern community, both students have had an easier time affording college and participating in hands-on learning opportunities that develop skills, enhance résumés and support career readiness.

If you would like to help with our Build Our Future campaign this GivingTuesday, please consider these easy online options to give:

Access and Affordability : Scholarships for student success

EWU/Give : Search for your favorite college or program

Build Our Future : Learn more about the campaign for Eastern

In addition, you can make a one-time or recurrent gift or even do payroll deduction by filling out this online form.

Thank you for everything you do to support our students and university!