Eagle 1 News: March

March 2025

Dear Eagle Family and Friends,

I walked through snow flurries today, but I’m hoping warmer weather is on the way — just in time for our students’ Spring Break! Finals are underway, and a much needed week of rest before the start of a new quarter is on the horizon. Over the last weeks, I’ve been so proud of our faculty and staff who have really stepped up to support our students and to ensure they all feel welcome at Eastern Washington University.

These days, it’s more important than ever that we be intentional with our efforts to connect with one another. I recently had a great time hosting “Pizza with the Presidents” alongside our ASEWU President, Ashton McKean. Swoop and other campus leaders were on hand to make it a fun gathering for all who stopped by — the selfie station was particularly popular. And, on Monday, I held my quarterly step class for Eastern faculty, students and staff who were looking to enjoy an active lunch break. These classes offer a great way to connect, step away from the desk, enjoy music, and get the heart pumping!

It is a difficult moment for higher education. However, amidst this uncertainty and anguish, I still continue to find the bright spots thanks to the work of our faculty and staff. With Giving Joy Day coming up, I look forward to celebrating our unwavering commitment to serving our students and delivering a transformative learning experience.

This month I had the honor of publicly acknowledging the achievements of Dr. Bill Youngs as I presented him with one of our highest lifetime giving honors, The Benjamin P. Cheney Society Lifetime Giving Award. Since 1972, Bill has guided thousands of students, mentored colleagues and strengthened this university in so many ways. And, in addition to his impact as an educator and author, he has left an incredible mark as a donor to student success. He has contributed over $1.5 million in lifetime giving to more than 40 funds, along with two endowments. The Youngs Endowment for National Parks Studies, for example, now exceeds $620,000 in funding to advance student career development, research travel, guest experts, publications and faculty recognition.

Our long-time commitment to military-connected students is driven by the dedication and expertise of our outstanding staff. Now that commitment has now earned national recognition! EWU has been named a Military Support College of Distinction for 2025, an honor that reflects the tireless work of our faculty and staff who go above and beyond to support those who have served. Led by our Veterans Resource Center, EWU helps student veterans access VA benefits, scholarships, tuition waivers and academic support. This recognition reflects our staff’s dedication to making EWU a welcoming, supportive place where veterans can succeed.

And our students continue to astound us with their creativity, perseverance and compassion. In February, I had the distinct pleasure of selecting two outstanding EWU students, Steven McCray and Madilyn Rosaline Fisher, for the Student Civic Leadership Award from the Washington Campus Coalition for the Public Good. They will both travel to Seattle for a recognition ceremony on March 28.

Steven, a senior social work major, advocates for disability rights at local and state levels while mentoring students in civic engagement. Madilyn, a graduate student managing EWU’s Food Pantry, helps hundreds access essential resources and fights food insecurity on campus. Their dedication to service reflects the very best of Eastern’s values: a commitment to applied learning, leadership and lifting up those in need.

And finally, we are so excited to announce this year’s EWU Alumni Award winners! Join us for our annual gala event on April 26 as we honor seven outstanding alumni for their achievements in volunteerism, professional practice and commitment to the university. Like today and everyday, it will be a great day to be an Eagle!

Eastern Washington University provides an inclusive, equitable, and transformative learning experience, driving the pursuit of knowledge with affordable academic excellence.