EWU News

Eagle 1 News: November 2025

November 19, 2025
Eagle 1 logo with students walking on campus.
Eagle Family and Friends,

The lights on the University House are up, the snow tires are on, and just like that, I’m ready for the holiday season. While I think everyone knows I prefer sun to snow, I do enjoy the spirit of gratitude and grace that is a little more intentional this time of year. During this season of giving, I’m especially grateful for the Eagle community’s support for our students, whether it’s through new partnerships, scholarships or filling the stands on game day — we feel it, and we are so grateful.
EWU Students in witch hats help young kids in costumes make lava lamps
Last month’s Spooky Science was once again a huge success, with more than 500 kids exploring the Interdisciplinary Science Building and taking part in a myriad of STEM-focused experiments and activities — among them shattering bananas dipped in liquid nitrogen, making mini-lava lamps, and, of course, visiting the always popular slime station. We had over 100 EWU students volunteer their time for this event, and that is a powerful reflection of the generosity, curiosity, and community-minded spirit that define Eastern. Their involvement showcased the value of applied learning and the pride our students take in inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers.
Office staff cut red ribbon with big scissors

Our Office of Community Engagement is back and ready to strengthen connections across the region. The office serves as a critical hub linking students with hands-on learning through volunteerism, internships and service-learning projects — opportunities that reflect our commitment to giving students meaningful, real-world experiences that deepen their learning and prepare them for their careers. Here at Eastern, the region’s polytechnic, our students are leveraging these applied-learning experiences to help meet community needs while contributing to the overall vitality and success of the Inland Northwest.
EWU Students holding flag on football field

Finally, with deep gratitude, I want to thank all our veterans. Eastern is home to more than 350 students, faculty and staff who have worn our nation’s uniform. We are grateful for their sacrifice and dedication, and we are proud to support them as they pursue their educational goals; work that earned EWU recognition this year as a College of Distinction for Military Support. On behalf of the entire university community, I want to extend my sincere thanks to each and every member of the Eagle family who has served our great nation.

As always, it’s a great day to be an Eagle!

Shari McMahan, PhD
President
Eastern Washington University

EWU in the News

EWU Events

Office of the President
214 Showalter Hall
Cheney, WA 99004
Phone: 509.359.2371  Web: ewu.edu/president
Eastern Washington University provides an inclusive, equitable, and transformative learning experience, driving the pursuit of knowledge with affordable academic excellence.
