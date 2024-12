Since we started planning this fun video in July, I’ve had a lot of time to think about acorns, and I’ve come to realize the relationship between that tiny nut and our university’s mission. In the same way that each acorn holds the potential to grow into a mighty oak tree, every student begins their journey at Eastern with the potential to become a leader in their workplace and community. EWU provides the fertile ground of education and support, cultivating the student’s growth every step of the way. Through challenges and triumphs, we watch them develop deep roots of resilience and flourish into confident individuals, each ready to make a lasting impact on the world. It’s inspiring and fulfilling to be a part of that journey, and I’m so grateful for every person who joins us in support — whether it’s through donations, internship development, mentorship, or filling the stands on game days. It truly takes all of us working together to build a future we can be proud of at Eastern.