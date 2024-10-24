Eagle 1 Newsletter: October 2024

October 2024 Dear Eagle Family and Friends, The leaves are starting to change on campus and the crisp, cold mornings have arrived. It’s been quite a month for Eastern between celebrations and big announcements, and October isn’t even over yet. Another successful Homecoming is in the books! Our students had an amazing week coming together and celebrating what makes being an Eagle so special. Our Greek Life students sponsored their annual Car Bash, raising funds for the anti-bullying campaign at Cheney Middle School. Our Spirit Splash had offices, houses and even Cheney businesses going all out with the red and white. And of course, the bonfire and bed races brought the school spirit and a lot of laughs. My family was visiting from California, and they were certainly taken by surprise with this uniquely Eastern tradition. Last Friday night, at our annual Red Tie Gala, we finally let the secret out: Eastern is now in the public phase of our historic, first ever $100 million comprehensive campaign, Build our Future. This 10-year campaign has been “silent” for seven years with our Advancement team quietly raising an incredible $68 million dollars in support of student scholarships and funds that enhance programs, provide applied-learning experiences, improve athletic facilities, and develop innovative hubs throughout campus. We are so grateful for the many supporters who have stepped up to break down barriers for students working toward a better future. With the final push in sight, these next three years will focus on raising funds to support the mission of Eastern and build upon our commitment to preparing students from diverse backgrounds, especially first-generation college students, for personal and professional success. To date, contributions from donors have supported 4,867 scholarship awards. Every donation helps open doors for our students to have a transformative education as an Eastern Eagle. I hope you will join us as we Build Our Future. As we look ahead, let’s keep the momentum and spirit of community going strong. Since 1882, our community has embraced Eastern, supported our students and celebrated our success right alongside us. Walking around the tailgates on Saturday, after attending so many events during homecoming week, I was energized by the sea of red and white and the many “Go Eags!” that were shouted my way. We have the best supporters, Eagles for life who know that we make an impact in this region. It’s always such a great day to be an Eagle! Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University