EASTERN NEWSROOM

Eagle 1 Newsletter: October 2024

October 24, 2024

October 2024

Dear Eagle Family and Friends,

The leaves are starting to change on campus and the crisp, cold mornings have arrived. It’s been quite a month for Eastern between celebrations and big announcements, and October isn’t even over yet.
Students celebrating after winning bed races

Another successful Homecoming is in the books! Our students had an amazing week coming together and celebrating what makes being an Eagle so special. Our Greek Life students sponsored their annual Car Bash, raising funds for the anti-bullying campaign at Cheney Middle School. Our Spirit Splash had offices, houses and even Cheney businesses going all out with the red and white. And of course, the bonfire and bed races brought the school spirit and a lot of laughs. My family was visiting from California, and they were certainly taken by surprise with this uniquely Eastern tradition.
Speaker at podium announcing Build Our Future

Last Friday night, at our annual Red Tie Gala, we finally let the secret out: Eastern is now in the public phase of our historic, first ever $100 million comprehensive campaign, Build our Future. This 10-year campaign has been “silent” for seven years with our Advancement team quietly raising an incredible $68 million dollars in support of student scholarships and funds that enhance programs, provide applied-learning experiences, improve athletic facilities, and develop innovative hubs throughout campus. We are so grateful for the many supporters who have stepped up to break down barriers for students working toward a better future.
Gala attendees holding up the numbers 4,8,6,7

With the final push in sight, these next three years will focus on raising funds to support the mission of Eastern and build upon our commitment to preparing students from diverse backgrounds, especially first-generation college students, for personal and professional success. To date, contributions from donors have supported 4,867 scholarship awards. Every donation helps open doors for our students to have a transformative education as an Eastern Eagle. I hope you will join us as we Build Our Future.
Students waving at night while attending bonfire

As we look ahead, let’s keep the momentum and spirit of community going strong. Since 1882, our community has embraced Eastern, supported our students and celebrated our success right alongside us. Walking around the tailgates on Saturday, after attending so many events during homecoming week, I was energized by the sea of red and white and the many “Go Eags!” that were shouted my way. We have the best supporters, Eagles for life who know that we make an impact in this region. It’s always such a great day to be an Eagle!

Shari McMahan, PhD
President
Eastern Washington University

EWU in the News

EWU Computer Science Celebrates 40th Anniversary, Inside EWU

EWU to Bring Back Men’s Golf, The Spokesman Review

School of Social Work Turns 50, Inside EWU

EWU Events

Cheney Members Association Trunk or Treat x EWU Spooky Science, Oct. 25

EWU Theatre Presents Waiting for Lefty, Nov. 1-5

EWU Wind Ensemble Concert, Nov. 19
Office of the President
214 Showalter Hall
Cheney, WA 99004
Phone: 509.359.2371  Web: ewu.edu/president
Eastern Washington University provides an inclusive, equitable, and transformative learning experience, driving the pursuit of knowledge with affordable academic excellence.
This newsletter is sent to community partners and friends of EWU.
Want to change how you receive these emails? Update your preferences or unsubscribe from everything.

Filed Under: President University

Tagged With: InsideEWU, President

Categories

Experts Directory

Find EWU faculty and staff who are experts in diverse subjects.