President McMahan’s Message to Students

President Shari McMahan sent the following message to students on Jan. 29, 2025.

Dear EWU Students,

I want to take a moment to follow up with you on my message to campus yesterday, which addressed questions we received about available resources and information in light of the immediate national conversation about a pause on federal funding. As students, you are the heart of our Eastern Washington University community, and your well-being—academically, emotionally, and personally—remains our top priority.

In times of change, it is more important than ever to lean into our values: building an inclusive, supportive, and equitable university community. EWU has always been a place where diverse perspectives are valued, where open dialogue is encouraged, and where we strive to support every student in their journey. No matter the challenges we face, know that this university stands firm in fostering an environment where you can learn, grow, and thrive.

Please remember that resources are available to you, whether through counseling services, student organizations, faculty mentors, or peer support. You are never alone at EWU. This is a time to come together, support one another, and move forward with confidence.

You belong here. You matter. Together, we will navigate the uncertainty.

In gratitude,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President

Eastern Washington University

214 Showalter Hall, Cheney, WA 99004