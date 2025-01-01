President’s Message on Changes to Federal Policies

Message sent by EWU President Shari McMahan on Jan. 28 to students, faculty and staff.

Dear EWU Community,

I want to take a moment to acknowledge that recent changes to federal policies and Executive Orders have raised important questions and concerns for many in our campus community. I want to assure you that university leadership is actively monitoring all developments and determining how best to navigate any potential impacts that the changes may bring to students, faculty, and/or staff. Information is changing rapidly, and while we do not have all the answers, we are committed to offering guidance and assistance wherever possible.

As we navigate this period of change together, our focus remains on ensuring the well-being and success of our entire campus community. We have identified the following points of contact for questions and concerns about changes on the federal level.

Temporary Pause on Federal Funding : We have committed to ensuring that campus employees, including student employees, whose positions are funded through federal grants and contracts will not experience a loss in wages due to any lapses that may occur. We will use university reserves, if necessary. Note: A federal judge has temporarily blocked the directive pausing the disbursement of federal funding. The order lasts through the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 3

: We have committed to ensuring that campus employees, including student employees, whose positions are funded through federal grants and contracts will not experience a loss in wages due to any lapses that may occur. We will use university reserves, if necessary.

Federal Grants and Grant-Funded Positions : For those who have questions about the federal funding freeze and how it might impact research and/or employee positions, please contact: Office of Grants & Research Development OGRD@ewu.edu

: For those who have questions about the federal funding freeze and how it might impact research and/or employee positions, please contact:

Federal Financial Aid: According to the most recent guidance from the US Department of Education, financial aid is not impacted.

Students with Questions: Any student with questions regarding the impact of recent changes in federal policies and/or federal funding are encouraged to visit staff at the JLR Multicultural Center who are prepared to answer questions and direct them to resources. JLR Multicultural Center PUB 329, Open Monday-Friday from 9:00am – 9:00pm

Any student with questions regarding the impact of recent changes in federal policies and/or federal funding are encouraged to visit staff at the JLR Multicultural Center who are prepared to answer questions and direct them to resources.

Questions regarding Subpoenas, Search Warrants, Law Enforcement Requests, Court Orders Annika Scharosch ascharosch@ewu.edu, 509-359-6724 Under the Keep Washington Working Act, state and local authorities are prohibited from assisting in immigration enforcement efforts.



Again, we are actively monitoring developments that could impact our students, faculty, staff, and broader campus partners, and we will keep the campus informed as more information becomes available. Together, we will continue to uphold our mission and strive toward the goals outlined in our strategic plan. Thank you for being an integral part of EWU.

In gratitude,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan, President

Eastern Washington University

214 Showalter Hall, Cheney, WA 99004