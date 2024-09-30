Eagle 1 Newsletter: September 2024

September 2024 Dear Eagle Family and Friends, And we’re off! Classes are in full swing at EWU, and students are not just busy in our classrooms but also quickly building memories through the myriad of campus events and activities taking place. It is the most exciting time of the year, especially when we gather together to give a rousing greeting to our new students during the Pass Through the Pillars tradition. Last week, I gave my annual University Convocation address to faculty and staff, one that celebrated our successes from the past year while looking toward the future of EWU. A new strategic plan is calling us to action to accelerate student success, become a regional leader in sustainability and invest in our people and places. Part of that plan includes launching initiatives focusing on applied learning programming. Up first — boldly stepping into the future as the region’s polytechnic. So what does that mean? Being the region’s polytechnic is about building on the work we’re already doing to ensure all students, regardless of their major, have an opportunity to participate in a hands-on learning experience. We’re stating who we are, not changing who we are. Many of our programs are already incorporating applied learning, especially through our education, business and health science programs: student teaching, assisting patients at our dental clinic and helping community members with tax preparation are just a few examples. As the region’s polytechnic, EWU is adapting to meet current and future workforce needs. We can’t wait to get started building partnerships within our region to offer more of the internships and research opportunities that make applied learning a hallmark of an Eastern degree. Learn more at ewu.edu/polytechnic. Finally, a huge thank you to everyone who joined us for the Welcome Week athletic events this past weekend! EWU Volleyball played hard at Reese Court, and Roos Field was packed with fans for the rivalry football game against the Montana Grizzlies. I loved leading our new students as they participated in “Rush Roos,” a unique way to welcome them to the Eagle Family and create an amazing memory for them as they start their Eastern journey. And, our women’s soccer team ended the weekend on a high note, beating Sac State 3-0 (#stingersdown)! I’m so proud of our student athletes and their grit in representing Eastern at the highest level. As you may have read from Tim Collins, our director of intercollegiate athletics, this year we’re embarking on an effort to level up EWU athletic facilities, specifically Roos Field. With $6 million already raised towards a $13 million fundraising effort, EWU will utilize a combination of philanthropy and facility-generated revenues to fund a stadium redesign that will put us on par with our Big Sky Conference peers. We are proud to be Spokane County’s team, and we know our fans are ready to help us get shovels in the ground on this exciting project. It’s going to be a great year — Go Eags! Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University