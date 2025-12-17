EWU News

Eagle 1 News: December 2025

December 17, 2025
Eagle Family and Friends,

Students have wrapped up their finals, and Eastern Washington University will have silent nights for the holiday break. We are so proud of our students who brought energy and dedication to their classes, and we’re looking forward to a bustling campus once again in the new year!
We always say the future is bright at Eastern Washington University, and recently, Swoop went on an adventure to find the perfect way to light up the campus this holiday season! With help from each college (and our robotics lab), he lit up Arevalo Mall. It was so bright we needed sunglasses!
In the spirit of gratitude this holiday season, we recently held our annual Fall Recognition Luncheon to celebrate our incredible faculty and staff for their years of service, their compassion, and the joy they bring to EWU. Over a delicious meal, we recognized 132 employees receiving service pins, ranging from 5 years through 40 years! It was my pleasure to award our inaugural recipients of the President’s Exemplary Service Awards to four highly-deserving employees who exemplify our strategic plan’s pillars of student success, belonging, investing in our people, and regional impact. And finally, we celebrated this year’s staff recipients of the Distinguished Service Award. It was an inspiring afternoon of Eagle pride.
From all of us at EWU, we wish you a wonderful holiday season and a happy new year! Go Eags!

Shari McMahan, PhD
President
Eastern Washington University

EWU in the News

SRHD to Provide Public Health Training to EWU Students, Spokesman Review

College Enrollment Shortfall Threatens Future Jobs, Spokane Journal of Business

EWU Students Spread Holiday Cheer with Card Drive, Inside EWU

EWU Events

EWU vs WSU Men’s Basketball “509 Classic”, Dec. 17

EWU Art Faculty Exhibition, through Feb. 5

EWU Women’ Basketball vs. Idaho Vandals, Jan. 3
Eastern Washington University provides an inclusive, equitable, and transformative learning experience, driving the pursuit of knowledge with affordable academic excellence.

